John Evan Aseltine

In addition to pastoring his church, John worked as a truck driver. He retired from Raymond Corcoran Trucking at the age of 85, and at 91, he could still back a truck and trailer into the perfect position. He loved the open road and seeing the country through the windshield of a truck.

In 2005, John reconnected with a lovely lady from Lewistown named Dolly Charlton. They were married in Challis, Washington in 2006, and as Dolly says 'It was a package deal,' as Dolly was caring for her mother Lillian Meakins. John was up for it and along with Dolly, they cared for Lillian at home until her passing. John and Dolly were blessed with nearly 15 years together as partners and friends and shared lots of laughs. Together they served Jubilee Christian Center and helped and supported people during the highs and low points of their lives. They hosted potlucks, married couples, buried parishioners, and celebrated people through their seasons of life! John's church was his life. He cherished the friendships of those he met throughout, meeting people where they were and accepted them for who they were. He was a blessing to so many and he will be missed by so many.