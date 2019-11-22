John Everett Bullis, 96, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019 at the Big Horn County Memorial Hospital in Hardin. He was born to John Wellington and Lucilla (Stinard) Bullis on March 14, 1923 in the family home. Everett graduated from Hardin High School in 1941 where he was a member of the basketball team, drama club, played saxophone in the band and was the president of the class of 1941. He attended the University of Montana before enlisting in the U.S. Army serving in the 114th Army Airways Communications System during WWII in North Africa. Following his discharge, he attended St. Louis University School of Mortuary Science graduating in 1947. He returned to Hardin and worked with his father at Bullis Mortuary. He met Beatrice Zelenka at the Billings Railway Depot and the couple married on August 9, 1947 in Lewistown. They made their home in Hardin and celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2017.
He was truly dedicated to his life’s work as a funeral director and put the needs of the families he served first. He served as Big Horn County Coroner for 50 years. Everett was recognized in June 2018 by the Montana Funeral Directors’ Association (MFDA) for his 70 years as a licensed funeral director. He was elected MFDA President in 1968 and was proud of Bullis Mortuary’s ‘by invitation only’ acceptance into the Selected Independent Funeral Homes organization. Everett loved Hardin and all of Big Horn County and gave his time and energy to many organizations. He was a lifelong member of the Hardin First United Methodist Church, a member of the Hardin Kiwanis Club, St. Johns Lodge #82 AF & AM, the Al Bedoo Shriners where he was a member of the brass band, served on the school board for School Districts 17H and 1 and participated in the Hardin Area Chamber of Commerce for many years. Everett actively supported the Big Horn County Museum and for many years was a docent giving the most informative tours. He was proud of military service and was a member of the American Legion and into his late 80’s he served on the burial honor guard.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bea, his sisters Inez Bullis, Helen Scott; his brothers Ed, M.L. ‘Vern’ and Lowell Bullis.
He is survived by his son, Terry (Punki) Bullis; his daughters Carol (William T.) Rhoads of Butte, Linda (Mark) Schriber of Gillette, Wyoming; his sisters-in-law Jean Hassler of Lewistown and Fran Zelenka of Helena; his grandchildren Kristi (Patrick) Greenfield of Hardin, Kent (Jenn) Bullis of Rutherford, New Jersey; Sarah Rhoads of Shoreline, Washington, Allison (Brandon) Sutton of Poulsbo, Washington, Kellie (Travis) Newton of Vancouver, Washington, Janna Schriber (Patrick Mason) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Kaycee Schriber of Billings; great-grandchildren Jonathan Bazinet, Hunter and Ty Greenfield, Elliott and Addison Bullis and Reece, Sloan and Averie Newton, Rosie and Porter Sutton; and great great grandson Rhett Greenfield; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the care givers at Big Horn Senior Living and nursing and medical staff at the Big Horn Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery with a reception following at the Bullis Family Center. Should friend’s desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Big Horn County Historical Museum, 1163 3rd St. E, Hardin or the Big Horn County Council Aging Meals Fund 317 N. Center Ave., Hardin or to a charity of one’s choice. Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.
