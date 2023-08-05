Jack Teegarden, 90, of Meridian, Idaho died July 15, 2023, at home.

Jack was born December 12, 1932, at the family homestead in Weston County, near Osage, Wyoming. He was the 6th child born to Otis and Florence (Schneider) Teegarden. At age 8, the family moved to a farm on Cottonwood Creek Montana near Roberts. Jack grew up on the family farm and graduated from Roberts High School. Soon after graduation, he entered the U.S. Army. On December 26, 1954, while home on leave in Red Lodge, he married Sanka Bakich. Jack was assigned to the 723rd Tank Battalion at Fort Irwin, California. On May 5, 1955, he became an Atomic Veteran when he participated in Armored Task Force, RAZOR - a tactical armored task force maneuver in conjunction with Shot Apple II (Operation Teapot) at the Yucca Flat Atomic Bomb testing site in Nevada.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Jack and Sanka moved to Bozeman, Montana where Jack attended Montana State University. He graduated in 1959 and began a long career with the Marketing Department of Conoco Inc. After 26 years, he retired from Conoco and soon went to work for Sinclair Oil Company marketing. After ten years with Sinclair Oil, he and Sanka retired again. During these 36 years together, there were numerous moves throughout the western states. In 1992, they built their dream home on a few acres in Meridian, Idaho where they shared their love for gardening and family.

Jack was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a Master Mason of Highlands Lodge #86 in Denver and a 32nd-degree mason in the Scottish Rite Of Freemasonry,SJ., USA in Denver, Colorado. He loved his family, the mountains, the outdoors, and being near nature. Over the years he spent many hours fishing and hunting. Fishing with Dean in the high-country lakes, especially in remote areas of Canada, were some of his greatest memories.

Jack is survived by his two children, Dean (Kirsten) Teegarden of Boise, Idaho, and Col. Lisa Teegarden of Silver Spring, Maryland, grandchildren Declan, Aidan, and Jack Teegarden and Gunnar and Senia Gonzalez, his brother Tom (Donna) of Laurel, Montana, sister Dorothy Gustafson of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Sanka, his beloved wife of 62 years, his parents, brothers Don and Robert (Bob), sisters Margie Zupan, Betty Hill, and Mary Jane Fletcher, and nephews Thomas (Vege) Tavegia, and Todd Teegarden.

There will be a private family interment of Jack & Sanka's ashes at the Red Lodge Cemetery at a later date.