John 'Jack' Francis Bell, Jr., 70, of Stanford, Montana, formerly of Laurel, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 6, 1949, in Missoula, Montana to John Francis Sr. and Marjorie Bell. John Sr. was a Lt. Colonel in the United States Airforce and their family had an opportunity to live in many places during Jack’s childhood.
Jack worked most of his life in radio where he met Catherine Ann Bakken. They were married in July 1978 in Crookston, Minnesota. Jack and Cathie moved to Laurel in 1978 and he began working as the morning disc jockey on Y-93. Jack was a proud father of his two girls, Tiffany and Megan, who lovingly referred to him as their Padre. After decades on the radio, Jack went into the advertising business where he gained many lifelong friends and business partners.
In 2016, Jack moved to Stanford, Montana to pastor the Presbyterian Church in Stanford and the Methodist Church in Denton. While ministering to these communities, he met and married J. Melissa Perrault in June 2019 in Lewistown.
You have free articles remaining.
Jack’s family would like to thank the Oncology Department at the Billings Clinic who helped Jack with the fight of his life; and great thanks goes to the team at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls who loved and cared for him the last weeks of his life. Jack was loved by all who knew him and he touched a great many people with his message and love for God.
Jack is survived by his wife, Melissa of Lewistown; his children, Tiffany Bell (Duane) of Billings, and Megan Bell of Bozeman; his nephew, Miles (Kelsey) of Helena. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Steve.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church 2420 13th Street West in Billings, Montana. Donations in his name can be made to the Chase Hawks Memorial Association or Angiosarcoma Awareness, Inc.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.