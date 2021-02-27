John Francis Soucy

John's greatest treasure was his family and to all who knew him, this was easily apparent by his tireless and unyielding dedication to them. He was born in Bangor, Maine to John and Angela Soucy. He grew up with three sisters – Jeanette, Chris, and Margaret. He met the love of his life, Carolyn Renae, during his service in the United States Air Force and they were married on Sept. 20, 1975. John and Renae had three sons – David, Michael (who tragically predeceased John in 2016), and Tim. Each son has married a wonderful companion – Melissa, Kristi, and Angélyca respectively. David and Melissa have three daughters – Kayden, Reagan, and Kinsley. Michael and Kristi have three children – Trey, Erika, and Evan. During the many years he had with them, John loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and staying up to date with every single one of their activities.