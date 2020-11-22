John Frederick Graves died Friday evening, Nov. 13, 2020, in his home and among family in Billings; he was 76. John was born in Independence, Kansas, on March 8, 1944, to Margaret Esther (Sourbeer) and Clarence Graves, Jr.

John's life, accomplishments, and beliefs are survived in a rich and diverse family spirit, history and tradition of hard work and dedication to family, public service, and simply wanting to have an impact on all those around him in a transformative way. He made you a better person simply by having known him.

Everybody who knew John knew he was larger than life. He was truly one of a kind. His energy could fill up a room with his piercing smile and bombastic laugh. He was happiest when around the table hootin' and hollerin' with his friends, telling wild stories, and perhaps having a drink or a smoke.

He loved reading and loved a great intellectual and political discussion. He felt that a good education was the greatest gift you can give yourself and perhaps to those around you. Every day he would tell his kids, 'Do cool in school.' His children were everything to him. He also loved cooking, daily trips to Costco, and was always good for a bowl of chili. His love for cooking and gathering with friends and family are remembered by a long list of lasting memories shared across the table.