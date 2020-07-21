John G. Lien was born on June 25, 1937, in Columbus, Montana, and departed this life on July 14, 2020. He was reared by his parents, Gabriel and Violet Lien, in the Absarokee Community. After graduating high school in May 1955, John joined the Navy and served until 1959. John returned to Montana and attended Montana State University where he earned his accounting degree. He then used that degree to work for the Internal Revenue Service for 35 years. He and his lovely wife lived in Kirkland 40 years and then retired to the Sedro Wooley valley. As a young man his active participation in Demolay started his progressive journey through all the groups of Masonry. He was active in Scottish Rite, Kirkland Masons and was Potentate (19994-1995) of the Nile Shrine.