John Gerhard Schumacher

John Schumacher, 89, of Billings died quietly on Monday, February 1st. In 1931, John was born in Sentinel Butte, N.D., the youngest child of Gerhard and Clara Schumacher. He was raised on the family farm near Golva, N.D. At six years of age, his family moved to St. Michael, Minnesota, his father's boyhood home. John's great-grandfather, Mathias Schumacher, settled near St. Michael as an immigrant from Germany in circa 1856.
John returned to the family farm, with his parents, after the beginning of World War II. They relocated to Bismarck, N.D. after the war. In 1950, John graduated from St. Mary's High School in Bismarck.
John joined the U.S. Air Force, with a strong sense of duty, during the Korean War, serving as a jet mechanic. After leaving the Air Force, he attended North Dakota State University and graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He took a position as a rocket propulsion engineer with Honeywell in Minneapolis after graduation.
John followed his parents to Billings, Montana, ca. 1967. His father passed away in 1969. John worked as a contractor and carpenter for many years; he built a house in the Central Park area of Billings. After retiring, he stayed with his mother Clara until she died in 1989. Since then, he has continued to enjoy his hobbies and retirement years.
A car enthusiast in his younger years, John owned a 1959 Corvette convertible, a 1965 Mustang, and a 1951 MG “Love Story” convertible. He had an active interest in computers, aviation and the manned space program--enjoying NASA TV on television! John loved to travel by car, taking his mother to North Dakota and to Truth or Consequences, NM. He also enjoyed his own impromptu road trips, up until a few years ago.
John was visited regularly by relatives and he also attended occasional family reunions. He enjoyed talking about his time growing up in North Dakota--about family events, his father's homestead years and about his own special memories and experiences.
Ephesians 6:2-3 exhorts us to “honor your father and mother”; John truly was a faithful example of honoring and caring for his parents while they were alive and in the memories he shared about them. He received in his life the promise that “…it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth.”
John, a life-long bachelor, was preceded in death by his parents, Gerhard and Clara Schumacher, and by his sisters, Angeline, Leona, and Irma (Sister Michelle O.S.B.). He is survived by his sister, Lucille Hammes of Davis, CA, eighteen nieces and nephews and by many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A family memorial service is planned.
