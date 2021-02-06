John Gerhard Schumacher

John Schumacher, 89, of Billings died quietly on Monday, February 1st. In 1931, John was born in Sentinel Butte, N.D., the youngest child of Gerhard and Clara Schumacher. He was raised on the family farm near Golva, N.D. At six years of age, his family moved to St. Michael, Minnesota, his father's boyhood home. John's great-grandfather, Mathias Schumacher, settled near St. Michael as an immigrant from Germany in circa 1856.

John returned to the family farm, with his parents, after the beginning of World War II. They relocated to Bismarck, N.D. after the war. In 1950, John graduated from St. Mary's High School in Bismarck.

John joined the U.S. Air Force, with a strong sense of duty, during the Korean War, serving as a jet mechanic. After leaving the Air Force, he attended North Dakota State University and graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He took a position as a rocket propulsion engineer with Honeywell in Minneapolis after graduation.

John followed his parents to Billings, Montana, ca. 1967. His father passed away in 1969. John worked as a contractor and carpenter for many years; he built a house in the Central Park area of Billings. After retiring, he stayed with his mother Clara until she died in 1989. Since then, he has continued to enjoy his hobbies and retirement years.