John Gilbert 'Jack' Robinson

He was active throughout his life – coaching his son's Little League Teams, racking up strikes at Jubilee Bowling Lanes for decades and taking up golf later in his life. Jack enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and playing cards and board games with them.

Jack is survived by his wife Karen, his daughters Kathy (Neal) Klein, Toni (Mark) MacGregor and Julie (Brad) Hein; his sons Lee (Kristi) and Brian (Di) Robinson; his 13 grandchildren Stephanie Harris, Steven Tinsley, Scott and Jon MacGregor, Samantha and Brent Robinson, Michelle Hein Hansen, Shannon Hein, Major Robinson, Kasey Robinson Anderson, Caleb Majerus, Kirby Beierle, and Chelsey Vladic; and his 13 great grandchildren Nick and Emily Harris, Heath and Jolene Tinsley, Britton and Emersyn MacGregor, Haddie, Gwyenth and Stella MacGregor, Charlotte Hansen, Jack Majerus, Mylo Beierle, and Otis Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.

We will miss the time spent with you and love you dearly.

We would like to recognize and give a special thank you to Liz Houston of Missoula Elder Care for her dedication, compassion and kindness.