John H. Fernelius, age 82, of Billings passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2021. He was born on March 4, 1939 in Belgrade, MN. John married Darlene Rapp in 1962 and lived in Omaha, NE for 16 years. During this time, Jill and Jason were born. In 1978, John transferred to Billings with Mountain Bell. In 1989, he retired from AT&T.
John's memorial service will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith's Funeral Chapel West at 304 34th Street, Billings. Those who wish to remember John in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Elevator Fund.
