John H. Fernelius, age 82, of Billings passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2021. He was born on March 4, 1939 in Belgrade, MN. John married Darlene Rapp in 1962 and lived in Omaha, NE for 16 years. During this time, Jill and Jason were born. In 1978, John transferred to Billings with Mountain Bell. In 1989, he retired from AT&T.