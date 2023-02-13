John H. Hebbelman, Jr, was born on September 23, 1943, and flew to the heavens on February 6. John took flight unexpectedly from the runway of earth, leaving behind Angie, wife of 13 years; his daughter, KariLi (Pat), grandsons, Sean, and Dylan, along with many other family members.

Because he was an organ donor, the Eagle Eye lives on! The family would like all to know that even though John leaves behind the many friends he held dear, they wish for you to carry him in your hearts until the day you meet him again.