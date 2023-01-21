 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Hain passed away in Tucson on December 31, 2022. He was born on a farm in Mt. Vernon Missouri on July 23, 1933. Riding with the Beartooth HOGs, plus community and memorial events around Billings for 34 years, he did get in a final ride on the Harley for his 89th birthday.

His wife Melitta passed away in Billings on April 16, 2022. Both share a place in the columbarium at the National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana.

Surviving relatives include his sons Tony and Jerry Hain, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

