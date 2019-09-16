{{featured_button_text}}

John Hampton Willett was born August 1, 1932 in Hardin, Montana to Richard and Viola Willett. His parents were teachers in St Xavier, and he was raised on a ranch near the Bighorn River. He enlisted in the Air Force (Seargent) and was stationed in London, England. He met Patricia Elizabeth Coxsedge and the two were married. John brought Patricia back to Montana and they then resided in Billings for the rest of their lives.

John worked for the Coca Cola distributorship and then for Briggs Distributing until 1990. During this time, he maintained the family cattle ranch just outside Hardin. John, known as Jack to those who grew up with him, loved ranching. He spent weekends working cattle: ranching was his true passion. Aside from ranching, he loved watching basketball, and particular, watching the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

John and Patricia had three sons; James (Valerie) of Billings, Robert (Laura) of Warren NJ, and David (Kathleen) of Huntington Beach, California. They have four grandchildren; Chad, James, David, and Nicholas (Linda Willett). John was affectionately known as Bunker to the grandchildren.

John is preceded in death by his sister’s Darlene and Wanda. His brother Richard lives in Virginia. Patricia passed away in December of 2014. Bunker was loved by his entire family and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be established at a later date and notification will be provided through the Gazette.

