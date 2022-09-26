John Hare, born June 16, 1977, in Oceanside, CA, and formerly of Billings, MT, passed away at his home in Rolesville, NC, on September 24. He is remembered by his wife of 21 years, Rhonda, his children, of whom he was very proud, Alice and Cian, both of the home, and countless friends and family that love him.

After graduating from Billings Central Catholic High School, John enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He served his country for 23 years as a Gunners Mate achieving the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. Throughout his career, John always led by example and shared his wisdom with everyone he met allowing them to grow and develop professionally and personally. His caring demeanor allowed him to make many friends in the service who he treated like family. John loved the ocean and being underway. He loved watching the stars above the vast expanse of the open ocean but always his eyes and heart were fixed on his family ashore.

His love for LEGO was evident by his extensive collection, which required a dedicated room to house. The joy he found in designing and building his LEGO creations was only surpassed by his love of sharing them with the young and young at heart. He often encouraged them to use their own creativity to re-imagine his creations.

A true renaissance man, John enjoyed many hobbies. He was a talented photographer with an eye for the beautiful and the unique. John was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed working with his hands. He was also a creative artist who worked with various media. He created stained glass panes, custom dye designs, and paintings. He was an expert marksman and often spent whole days on the shooting range. As an avid motorcyclist, John was proud of his cross-country trip on his Harley.

John will be remembered for many attributes. He was a colorful storyteller, often weaving his dry, and sometimes dark, sense of humor into his tales. He was meticulous with his words and had an expansive vocabulary. John was gentle with a kind heart. He was wise, creative, and loyal. John was devoted to his family, and everyone in his presence felt his love.

A memorial service will be held October 29 in Wake Forest, North Carolina.