John Ingvald Fredlund

John Fredlund was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

He was born on Jan. 16, 1953, in Williston, North Dakota, to Josephine and Vernon Fredlund. The youngest of three, he had two older sisters. He spent his early years playing with a wonderful gaggle of neighborhood boys, all of whom were life-long friends. He loved and played baseball (a catcher), as well as other sports throughout his school days.

From Williston, John moved with his family to Tyler, Texas, then to Anchorage, Alaska, and finally to Billings, where he graduated from Senior High School in 1971. He maintained contact with so many of his friends from childhood, college, as well as friends he met throughout life. His ability to connect with people was legendary.

John attended the University of Montana and graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a degree in journalism. After college he found his way, traveling the country. He worked as a logger in Alaska, a carpenter in Washington state, and wrote for a Seattle newspaper. He loved the hardscrabble work of building and being outside and was a gifted writer. He moved back to Billings and began learning the oil business, mentored by his father Vernon.