John Irving Elsey, a loving husband, devoted father, cherished grandfather and esteemed engineer, peacefully passed away on June 26, 2023. Born on Dec. 25, 1940, in Charleston, South Carolina, John was the beloved son of John Leroy and Aurelia Regan Elsey. He was preceded in death by his parents and his dear brother, James.

John's memory will forever be treasured by his beloved wife, Catherine; his sister, Linda; and his adoring daughters, Cathy, Carolyn and Christy, along with their families. His granddaughters, Ashley, Alissa, Joanna and Natalie, were the light of his life, bringing him immeasurable joy and pride.

Growing up in Charleston, John's path led him to cross paths with his wife, Catherine, during their high school years. Their love blossomed, and they exchanged vows in matrimony in 1961. John's academic pursuits took him to Clemson University, where he obtained his Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD in Chemical Engineering. Seeing his potential, Exxon recruited John prior to him receiving his Bachelor's. Upon completion of his PhD, Exxon moved John and his family to Texas in 1968, where he would embark on a remarkable career.

During his tenure at Exxon, John's expertise in chemical engineering led him to make significant contributions to multiple Exxon refineries. He became a mentor to fellow engineers, sharing his knowledge and guiding the next generation in their professional journeys. John's dedication and commitment to his work earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

In 2000, John retired from Exxon after decades of service, leaving behind a lasting legacy of excellence and innovation. One of the highlights of his career was the opportunity to collaborate with Saudi Aramco for three years, allowing John and Catherine to travel the world together. These experiences enriched their lives and created memories that would be cherished for years to come.

In 2003, John and Catherine decided to call Billings their home, immersing themselves in the community they came to love. John found solace and spiritual nourishment at the Billings Church of Christ, where he actively participated and formed cherished bonds with fellow congregants.

Beyond his professional and community endeavors, John was a man of many passions. He deeply appreciated nature, finding joy in hunting, and especially in exploring the great outdoors. John's warm and kindhearted nature endeared him to all who knew him. He possessed a gentle spirit, always ready to lend a helping hand and offer words of wisdom to those in need.

As we mourn this loss, let us also celebrate the extraordinary life John lived. His commitment to his family, his dedication to his profession, and his unwavering faith serve as an inspiration to us all. John's memory will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched, and his legacy of love and integrity will continue to guide us.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A memorial service to honor and remember John will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Billings Church of Christ, 1220 10th St. West.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to a charity of your choice, as a tribute to John's giving nature and his desire to make a difference in the lives of others. John may have departed from our physical presence, but his spirit and impact will forever resonate within us. May he find eternal peace and rest, knowing that his legacy of love and kindness will continue to shine brightly in our lives.