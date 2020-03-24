John J.R. Emigh
0 entries

John J.R. Emigh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John J.R. Emigh

John was born March 10, 1951, in Helena, given the name ‘Baby Dahl', then adopted to be the son of Jack and Kay (Sasich) Emigh. They moved to Billings, he graduated in 1969, and attended Easter Montanan College.

John worked for Yellowstone County Sheriff Department, serving proudly as Deputy Sheriff, and Chief Deputy Coroner where he retired. His life included bullets, bombs, Presidents, and birthing babies. Given a chance, he'd do it again.

John died on March 22, 2020, with dear friends by his side and in their prayers.

Rest in Peace, my friend, there is no more pain.

To plant a tree in memory of John J.R. Emigh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News