John J.R. Emigh

John was born March 10, 1951, in Helena, given the name ‘Baby Dahl', then adopted to be the son of Jack and Kay (Sasich) Emigh. They moved to Billings, he graduated in 1969, and attended Easter Montanan College.

John worked for Yellowstone County Sheriff Department, serving proudly as Deputy Sheriff, and Chief Deputy Coroner where he retired. His life included bullets, bombs, Presidents, and birthing babies. Given a chance, he'd do it again.

John died on March 22, 2020, with dear friends by his side and in their prayers.

Rest in Peace, my friend, there is no more pain.

