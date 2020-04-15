John J. Way
John Way passed away April 11, 2020, peacefully joining mom and sister Cindy in heaven. John was born in Cody, Wyomong, on Feb. 11, 1929. He married Rosalie Uhrig on April 17, 1953. Mom and dad were married 66 years. They had four children, Cynthia (Dave) Lambrecht, Pam (Richard) Figg, Ken (Julie) Way, and Ed (Helen) Way. They had 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

We will never forget his sense of humor and his many stories. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

