John "Jack" D. Haines, born June 18, 1929, passed away peacefully with family by his side September 24 at St. Francis hospital. He was 93 years old. Our beloved Jack was a very kind man with a huge heart and a passion for people. He was generous to numerous charities throughout his life. He was devoted to his wife and family, friends and neighbors, the Lutheran Church, a very successful career with the JC Penney Company, and his home and gardens.

Born in Livingston, Montana, Jack grew up an only child in a very loving household. He served in the Montana National Guard before marrying Mavis Engen, the love of his life. His father had hopes for him to pursue college, but Jack had his sights set on a career in flight. When weather and timing didn't pan out, he sought temporary work at a small retail clothing store, JC Penney's. Little did he know it would blossom into a lifelong management career that moved Jack and family to Mandan, North Dakota, McCook, Nebraska, Pueblo, Colorado, St Joseph, Missouri, and finally Wichita, Kansas where he retired. He was a huge dog lover and is greeted in heaven by Sam, Wiggy, Waggy, and Taffy and surrounded by loved ones who left us before him. He maintained his desire to fly as a hobby and was an avid private and glider pilot. He won multiple awards in flying competitions. He loved fly fishing in Montana and Wyoming and had taken his family on many fishing adventures. He was a great storyteller. He was a talented water color artist and a consistent supporter of the arts in Kansas. He will be missed dearly.