John 'Jack' Hadley

In light of the coronavirus restrictions, Jack's Funeral Mass will be limited to immediate family. Jack would want his friends and family to be safe during this time. A private live-streamed Funeral Mass will be held at Stevenson Funeral Home with Father Philip Chinnappan celebrating. To view the live-stream of Jack's Funeral Mass, please go to the Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020.
With his wife by his side, John L. ‘Jack' Hadley, 77, peacefully passed away on April 4th in Chandler, Arizona, due to complications suffered during a heart attack the previous week.
Jack was born on October 20, 1942, in Baker, Montana, to Raymond and Helen (Leary) Hadley. He was the youngest of three sons. Jack grew up in Marmarth, North Dakota, and later attended Saint Mary's Catholic High School in New England, North Dakota, and graduated in the class of 1960. He later attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. Upon completion of his studies he returned to Baker. On October 3, 1964, Jack married the love of his life Carolyn Deviney at St. John's Catholic Parish in Baker. To this union five sons were born, Jeff, Joe, John, Justin and Jarrett.
Jack was employed by R. W. and Mike Sonsalla since he was a young boy in Marmarth, he worked for the Sonsalla brothers for many years. He also started working for Susa construction upon returning from NDSCS. In 1965 Jack began working for Butte Pipeline and continued to work for them until he started employment with Shell Oil at the Cabin Creek Unit in 1975. Jack then retired from Shell Oil in 1992 and became a full time rancher at his ranch North of Baker.
Jack was a very devout Catholic. Growing up he served mass daily in Marmarth. He drove through multiple blizzards making sure to get his family to mass on weekends. In Arizona, the parish he attended was only several blocks away and he would try to attend mass daily.
Jack and Carolyn enjoyed many years of traveling Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota following high school and college events that their sons and grandchildren have taken part in. They also enjoyed traveling the United States to many different areas including several cruises and a fall foliage trip in the NE. Another highlight was traveling to Las Vegas for a good number of NFR events. For the past 10 years Jack has enjoyed his winters in Arizona. At first he was not keen on it, but soon softened up to the idea of living in a warmer climate.
Jack was very proud of his family and is survived by his wife Carolyn of 55 years, along with his five sons, Jeff (Josi) of Baker, Joe (Jodee) of Brookings, South Dakota, John (Carol) of Marmarth, North Dakota, Justin (Brook) of Billings, and Jarrett (Robyn) of Baker. Jack is also survived by 18 grandchildren; Mya, Kayl, Kyal, Jelissa (Vince), Micayla (Todd), Kaityln, Logan, Hayden (Shyla), Kelsey (Jake), Kylie, Baylee, Jacob, Avery, Travis, Ryen, Jaxson, Macee, Walker and seven great-grandchildren; Henry, Lily, Wren, Trigg, Lyla, Bohdi with 2 more on the way.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Helen, his two brothers Jim and Bobby, and his two nephews Mike and Billy.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com
Stevenson Funeral Home – Baker, MT
