John 'Jack' McLagan II

Jack was an adventurer who loved to travel. It didn't matter if it was to a campsite or another country, he took it all in and couldn't wait to plan the next experience. For over a decade summers were spent at the lake with his family and friends. Jack was a hobby aficionado and immersed himself in whatever piqued his interest: fishing, hunting, cars, beer and wine making and the cooking - cast iron, charcoal, smoking, flat-top and more. Jack was a big guy who was never afraid to show his affection. He gave (the best) hugs freely and you knew he loved you because he told you he loved you.