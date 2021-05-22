 Skip to main content
John "Jack" Witzel
John "Jack" Witzel

John "Jack" Witzel

John 'Jack' Witzel, 88, of Ballantine, passed away May 17, 2021. John served as Deputy Clerk and Recorder of Yellowstone County for many years.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held later this summer. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

