John James (Jack) Burke Jr. returned home on Friday, January 20, after 94 years of faithfulness to his God and his family. His death brings a profound loss to our family and our community, but we are filled with deep gratitude for the many years we shared with him.

Jack was born in Butte, MT on July 25, 1928, the eldest child of John and Mary (Hubber) Burke. He and his brother Bob shared a deep and endearing relationship; younger sister Anne completed their family. Jack was proud of his Butte Irish heritage and delighted in sharing stories of his childhood and his extended family tree. He graduated from Butte High School in 1946, then earned business and law degrees from the University of Montana, graduating in 1952.

While attending college, Jack invited Nancy Calvert to the Griz Cat football game, opportunely held in Butte that year. Jack often related that the Griz won the football game, but he won the game of life. Jack and Nancy created a legacy together, the epitome of grace and class. They were married for 59 years, and Jack remained loyal and deeply in love with "my sweetheart" every day of his life.

Jack enjoyed a long and storied business career. Following law school graduation, he served two years as an attorney in the US Air Force, became a partner in a Helena law firm, then returned to Butte and began his 34-year career at the Montana Power Company, starting as the company's first staff attorney and rising to executive vice president, and vice chairman of the MPC Board of Directors. He was a savvy and skilled negotiator, a clear communicator, and a beloved mentor to many. Upon Jack's retirement, a colleague wrote, "We admired your judgment, your vision, your professional competence, and the gentleman you have been to all of us." In addition to his MPC career, Jack developed several residential subdivisions in Butte, continuing his legacy and his desire to improve his community in all possible ways.

Jack served on the board of directors of numerous companies from Montana to New York, was a member of the MT Governor's Task Force, a trustee for the University of Montana, Carroll College, and the MT Historical Society. He garnered many awards throughout his life including both the U of M Outstanding and Distinguished Alumni Awards.

Jack was a well-known business executive, but he was most notably a loving and devoted dad. Together he and Nancy worked hard to raise their children and provide them with a happy life. Annual family trips to Whitefish, Hebgen Lake and Sun Valley created funny memories, lifelong friendships, and a plethora of Jack Burke quotable quotes. He was a beautiful skier and avid tennis player, recognized for his graceful, old school turns, and his definitive line calls. "Nice shot pal, but that was out."

Jack evolved into "Papa Jack" to his grandkids and most everyone who knew him later in life. Together he and Nancy (Bagga) hosted grand family gatherings in Butte, Palm Springs and Big Sky including joyful dinners, tennis and card games, dominos and pool time. Papa occasionally dozed off in the middle of a competitive game, only to wake up and say, "I am sure mucking you, old pal." Papa's text and voice messages are legendary, and his grandkids have several saved on their phones, including extensive emojis, and birthday songs with occasional added lyrics and major tune alterations. Papa was sometimes strict, always loving. He set the bar high, and his grandkids have all worked hard to meet his expectations and share his generous spirit.

Papa remained a devout Catholic throughout his life. As his mobility became limited, he still faithfully donned his Sunday best, tied his own tie, and headed to Mass - always followed by a banana milkshake-- "Make it a large." As Papa aged and his body weakened, life became simpler and his heart seemed to grow. Phone calls included, "I'm doing great now that I am talking to you, my best pal." Or, "Hearing your voice just makes my day." And the ever classic, "Everything is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful." And so in true Papa Jack fashion, we say, "Thank You, Thank You, Thank You" for sharing your friendship, your quick wit, your faith and your love. Thanks for showing us the way.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy, beloved daughters Mary Orizotti and Kathy Novak and sister Anne Larson. He is survived by his children and spouses Cheryl and Don Harris; Rick Orizotti; John Novak; John and Stella Burke; Lisa and Tony Orizotti and brother Bob Burke. Grand and great grandchildren Mike & Kari, Kamree and Kaden Orizotti; Dan & Andy, Vinnie, CiCi and Gia Orizotti; Kevin Harris; Sean Harris; Stephanie & Mike, Isla and Burke Nelson; Rachael & Jason, Ricke and Marley Rixford; Missy Harris; Bryce & Erika, Killian and AJ Burke; Brynn, Trevor and Lenny Lampe; Ryan, Tif and Brooks Burke; Steven Orizotti; Callie Orizotti and fiance Connor Linebarger; Gina Orizotti; numerous nephews and nieces.

Vigil will be held Friday, December 27, 6 p.m. at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 329 W. Mercury. The Mass celebrating Jack's life will be held at Saint Patrick's, Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, the University of Montana Foundation, The Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel, or a charity of your choice.

"And may God hold you in the palm of His hand, until we meet again.'