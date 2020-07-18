John Jay Ostermiller
0 entries

John Jay Ostermiller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Celebration of life will be held July 26, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at Dan Walt Gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of John Ostermiller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News