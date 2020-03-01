John ‘Jay’ Ostermiller passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Jay never complained and was known for his upbeat, easy going spirit and sense of humor. He always had a smile on his face for friends or strangers. Jay was born to Martha and John Ostermiller on July 26, 1947. After graduating from Billings West High School in 1966, he joined the Army and served two tours in Vietnam. Jay lived most of his adult life between Hardin, Billings and Bozeman where he retired as a custodian from Bozeman High School. Jay's passion for flower gardening turned into his landscaping business which kept him busy in retirement. Jay had a zest for life, spending time with his family, taking gambling trips, fishing, football and watching his beloved Seattle Mariners.