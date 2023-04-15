John Jesse (JJ) Reed, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Virginia Beach, Virginia on February 23, 2023.

JJ was born on July 24, 1935 to Clinton C. and Thressia S. Reed in Worden, Montana, and was the last of 13 children of a blended family. JJ is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, and family members: Buddy and Jan Hingle, Alden, Maria, and Alexis Hingle, Richard and Debbie Reed, Lynn and Charlie Gauthier, Bonita and Michael Lea and their children, Tom and Katie Weldy and their children, Paige McCarthy and her children, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

JJ's growing up years in Montana instilled in him a strength of character, integrity, a love of country, respect for one and all, the value of education, a love of books and reading and music, a lively sense of humor, the importance of common sense and learning to make good decisions, and a strong inner faith, all of which he attributed to his parents, and which sustained him throughout his life.JJ graduated from the University of Utah, the Naval Postgraduate School, and completed coursework in Oceanography from Old Dominion University.

JJ enlisted in the Navy in 1954, was selected for Officer Candidate School and commissioned as an Ensign on November 22, 1963, and completed US Navy Destroyer School in 1966. In his 22 years of service to his country, he served various tours of duty including on the USS Lexington (CVA16), Electronics Technician, deployed to the Western Pacific (1957-1959); USS Porterfield (DD-682), Communications Officer, deployed with the Amphibious Ready Assault Group off Vietnam (1963-1965); USS Hanson (DD-832) Chief Engineer, deployed off Vietnam in the Gulf of Tonkin (1966-1967); Naval Advisory Group, Special Projects Officer, Admiral Zumwalt's Staff, deployed to Vietnam (1968-1969); USS Washtenaw County (LST 1166), Executive Officer, deployed to Vietnam and Japan (1971-1972). He retired from the U.S. Naval Academy as a Faculty Member (1975). Following his Navy retirement, JJ worked for various engineering firms supporting numerous Federal Government Agencies. Following his second retirement, he and Linda followed a number of their passions - travel, museums, and entertaining.

He and Linda loved to travel - anywhere and anytime to see family and friends, and to explore, meet new people and learn about new cultures, and think about the wonder of it all. They loved museums and they never missed a chance to slip into a museum and go back in time. JJ became a Docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum (which he loved), promoting US naval history and was delighted to regale visitors with special stories as well as always happy to learn new aspects of naval history from all the visitors. JJ and Linda loved to entertain and the Reed Hotel was always open to one and all (with JJ always at the grill), and they treasured the time spent with all those who visited and made life a whole lot of fun.