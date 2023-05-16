John Joseph McEneaney, age 69, of Philipsburg, MT, passed away on May 9, 2023.

A Funeral Service for John will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Philips & St. James Catholic Church, 308 W. Kearney, Philipsburg, MT 59858, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the Funeral Service at the church.