John Kay McDermott (Jack) passed away Nov. 1, 2021 at St. Patrick's Hospital, Missoula, Montana of cancer.

John was born on a cold January day in 1936 in Rock Lake, North Dakota to Elechia and Charles McDermott. Through his life he expressed appreciation for his childhood in a small town where children could find adventures riding ponies, swimming in the sandpit, ice skating on the lake and playing basketball. He was loved by his parents and their family home was a happy one. When he and his cousin Tom Sparby were recalling the Rock Lake memories the town took on a better perspective with each telling.

After high school graduation, Jack enlisted in the army and served two years in Korea. He then attended Jamestown College before he and Frances Tweten were married in August, 1957. They were blessed with two sons, Mark and Kent.