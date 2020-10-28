John Kelim

Aug. 4, 1928 – Oct. 22, 2020

John was a special man. He was a father, a grandfather and a great-grandfather. He truly loved and cared about his family and friends.

He provided for his family working in the sugar industry while living at numerous locations for 45 years. After retirement, he was a tour guide at Great Western Sugar Factory in Billings. He especially enjoyed sharing his knowledge and his expertise with children and foreign visitor groups.

John's surviving family members include his wife of 69 1/2 years, Vivian; his son Ronald (Rhonda); ex-daughter-in-law, Lori (Tim); grandsons Ryan Kelim and Rick Kelim; daughter Leanne Morgan (Kirk); granddaughters Brooke Mortensen (Jess) and Beth Mohr (Darren). He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Fallon and Fox Mortensen, Brooklyn and Blakely Mohr, and Zylys Kelim.

John received great support from his ‘coffee group' friends, which was a part of his daily routine. His tiny Chihuahua, Mia, was a comfort to him for many hours and sometimes she would share his blanket. She also is in mourning.