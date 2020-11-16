John Kolstad, age 94, passed away from COVID-19 at the Frances Mahon Deaconess hospital on Nov. 7, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1926, in Glasgow, Montana, to parents Bernt and Caroline Kolstad.

He attended grade school at the Tampico and Billingsley schools, and graduated from Glasgow High School. On August 9, 1944, at 18 years of age, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps to join the fight in World War II. He was trained in B17 and B29 aircraft gunnery and bomb dropping. He trained at several bases in the U.S. and was later stationed at Irrimagawa, Japan. After returning from WWII, he worked at the Glasgow Hotel and eventually owned it. He served as the President of the Chamber of Commerce and President of Kiwanis. He was engaged in farming and ranching. He later owned heavy equipment and provided earth moving services.

He was proud of the ranch he built on Cherry Creek where he spent his later years.

He raced power boats, was a small aircraft pilot, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

John married Dorothy Molvig on July 2, 1955 and they had three sons: Jere, Gary and Perry.