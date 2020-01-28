John L. Ramsey

John loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling around the world, and he made frequent trips to Hawaii with his family. He loved to attend NHRA drag races, especially the trip with his brothers to Pomona, California in November 2019 for his last race. John was a car enthusiast, always knowing the details about every new car on the market. He especially loved his red Mustang GT. He spent as much time as possible with his grandchildren and was proud of their accomplishments.

John was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in Nov. 2017. He fought long and hard while enduring chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Helen Ramsey. He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Amber (Jim) Edelblut of Townsend; son, Andrew (Alison) of Colleyville, Texas; one granddaughter, Reese Ramsey of Colleyville; three grandsons, Logan Brensdal of Bozeman, Jett Brensdal of Jefferson City, and Carson Ramsey of Colleyville; two brothers, Ron of Henderson, Nevada and Len (Cindy) of Bozeman; and several nieces and nephews.

A service celebrating John’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 301 N. Cherry Street in Townsend. Memorial contributions may be made to Jett’s Special Olympics team, the Tri-County Twisters, c/o Bruce Brensdal, PO Box 52 Jefferson City, Montana 59638, or WELCA at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 301 North Cherry Street, Townsend, Montana 59644. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of John.

