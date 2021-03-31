John Lee Weber
We are grateful and blessed to have had such a great man as our father, he was a trusted friend and mentor, we are profoundly saddened by his absence. John, passed at home Sunday morning on March 28th 2021 with family by his side.
John was 75 years young, born on April 29th 1945 to Samuel and Alberta (Bower) Weber, whom were all native to Billings. John lost his father Samuel at the tender age of 12, but we feel this loss our dad suffered only increased his desire to play an even more crucial role in his own son's lives and he did just that, up till the very end.
In 1962 and only 17, dad joined the U. S. Navy and served his country on the U.S.S. Isle Royal AD-29, working alongside the other Class ‘A' Machinists Mates. On leave in 1963, he returned to Billings to swoop up that gal by the name of Shirley Dale Hendershot, he convinced her to marry him and set up house at his luxurious base camp in Sunny California.
Well she did, but it wasn't long before baby number one was on the way and homesickness had set in for Shirley. Mom decided base camp living was for the birds and not her, so mom returned to the comfort and luxury afforded by her parents while she waited for John in Billings. Meanwhile their two sons, Ronald Dale Weber and Donald Lee Weber were born.
John was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1968, he continued to expand his work and expertise in the machinist world, and built incredibly successful business(s) such as Weber's Machine in Billings MT and Elko Nevada. Dad was a brilliant man, a genius sort, he always figured it out when no one else could.
We got tired of playing but dad never did, together we raced sprint cars, flew airplanes, rode harley's, took road trips in the Corvettes and crisscrossed this country over and over again. Yes, it's the together I miss.
Viewing will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 S 27th St., Billings MT. Graveside Service at 3 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave Billings, MT. A Celebration and Reception in honor of John Weber will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting smithfuneralchapels.com
