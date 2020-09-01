 Skip to main content
John 'Leonard' Evig

John 'Leonard' Evig, 82, of Billings, passed away August 24, 2020, while residing at TenderNest Assisted Living in Billings. For full obituary please visit smithfuneralchapels.com

