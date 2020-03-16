John Leroy Law was kind of a curmudgeon. He didn't want an obituary, but he can't really say no now. John was born in Des Moines, Iowa on August 20, 1939. He joined the Air Force at age 17 where he learned to be a firefighter. He was a good one and continued the firefighter lifestyle after the military. He became a lobbyist for Iowa firefighters and the ropes of, for lack a better word schmoozing. After moving to Montana in 1973, he took his knowledge and opened a very successful siding business. His greatest accomplishment however, was finding and marrying the love of his life, Liz. They together ran a good business that afforded them the opportunity to camp, hunt, fish, ski, scuba dive, golf and perhaps have a few.