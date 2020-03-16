John Leroy Law
0 entries

John Leroy Law

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Leroy Law

John Leroy Law was kind of a curmudgeon. He didn't want an obituary, but he can't really say no now. John was born in Des Moines, Iowa on August 20, 1939. He joined the Air Force at age 17 where he learned to be a firefighter. He was a good one and continued the firefighter lifestyle after the military. He became a lobbyist for Iowa firefighters and the ropes of, for lack a better word schmoozing. After moving to Montana in 1973, he took his knowledge and opened a very successful siding business. His greatest accomplishment however, was finding and marrying the love of his life, Liz. They together ran a good business that afforded them the opportunity to camp, hunt, fish, ski, scuba dive, golf and perhaps have a few.

We will miss you John Law.

To plant a tree in memory of John Law as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News