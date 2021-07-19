 Skip to main content
John Marcus
John Marcus

John Marcus passed away July 10, 2021. Arrangements pending.

Condolences can be sent to: Jeanne Marcus and Family, 791 Price St. #324, Pismo Beach, CA 93449. Email is jnjmarcus@hotmail.com

