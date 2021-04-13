 Skip to main content
John Mathew Vlastelic
John Mathew Vlastelic, 70, of Grass Range, MT passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. John was born in Lewistown, MT on May 8, 1950 to Matt J. and Florence Mae (Foran) Vlastelic.

Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, 10 a.m. at the Grass Range Cemetery. Memorial donations are requested to the Grass Range Ambulance, the D.A.V. Van Lewistown or charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. John's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

