John Mathew Vlastelic
John Mathew Vlastelic, 70, of Grass Range, MT passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. John was born in Lewistown, MT on May 8, 1950 to Matt J. and Florence Mae (Foran) Vlastelic.
Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, 10 a.m. at the Grass Range Cemetery. Memorial donations are requested to the Grass Range Ambulance, the D.A.V. Van Lewistown or charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. John's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.