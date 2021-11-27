John Michael Stigen passed away on Nov. 16 of COVID. John or Mike depending on how you knew him was born on March 13, 1957 to Jack and Betty Stigen. He was raised on the family ranch in the Snowy Mountains on Swimming Woman Creek with his two sisters Sue and Jackie. Mike was one of the last two kids to attend grade school at the Rothiemay School, his sister Sue being the other. He graduated from Ryegate High School in 1975. Mike then was off to trade school where he received his welding certification Mike enlisted in the Navy in 1978 and proudly served his country retiring in 1996.
In 1981 Mike married the love of his life, Pam Hunt. In 1983 Pam and Mike welcomed their son Eric into their family. Pam and Eric moved around the country with Mike to various naval bases during his career. When Mike retired, they moved back to Roundup to be close to Pam's parents, Merle and Louise Hunt. Mike then drove water truck for various companies in the oil field business. Mike retired a second time when Pam became ill. There was no husband more compassionate or caring than Mike and when it came time for hospice to be called, Mike insisted on being her care taker and was by her side when she died.
Mike was an active member of the Roundup VFW, a true patriot until the day he died. He was also a frequent flyer at the Senior centers in Roundup and Lavina coming as much for friends and a good BS session as the lunch.
He enjoyed his coffee buddies at all the local cafes. Mike attended Cowboy Church in Roundup whenever he could as much for the social as the spiritual if the truth be told. There was nothing Mike enjoyed more than grabbing his fishing pole and going one direction or another. Might be up to Harlowton, might be towards Lewistown, but heading up to the old home place North of Ryegate and fishing Swimming Women Creek was his favorite. Spending time with family and friends truly was Mikes greatest pleasure in life. A true testimony to Mike's character is the number of people who will tell you that he was one of their best buddies. There was no one on this earth that he loved or was more proud of than his son, Eric. Eric was his Dad's best friend.
There are few men who truly possess the integrity and moral character that Mike did. When he knew he would not survive, Mike told the nurses he was not afraid to die. He knew his maker and he had an angel waiting for him in heaven, his wife Pam. Mikes only concern was for those he was leaving behind, especially Eric.
Mike was preceded in death by both parents, his wife Pam, sister and brother-in-law Jackie and Dan Ray. He is survived by his son, Eric (Jessie) Stigen, Grandkids Tristan, Trey, Ellie, and Max, sister Sue DeVries(Dick), nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A graveside funeral service will be held at the Roundup Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 4th at 1 p.m. A reception will be held at the Roundup Ridge Riders Saddle club following the service.
