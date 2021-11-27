John Michael Stigen

He enjoyed his coffee buddies at all the local cafes. Mike attended Cowboy Church in Roundup whenever he could as much for the social as the spiritual if the truth be told. There was nothing Mike enjoyed more than grabbing his fishing pole and going one direction or another. Might be up to Harlowton, might be towards Lewistown, but heading up to the old home place North of Ryegate and fishing Swimming Women Creek was his favorite. Spending time with family and friends truly was Mikes greatest pleasure in life. A true testimony to Mike's character is the number of people who will tell you that he was one of their best buddies. There was no one on this earth that he loved or was more proud of than his son, Eric. Eric was his Dad's best friend.