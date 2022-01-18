John Michaelson, Sr., 79, of Columbus, MT, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 13, 2022. Dad was born on Nov. 5, 1942 in Billings to Minard and Maybelle Michaelson.

Dad was raised by his sister and brother-in-law in Billings after losing his parents at age eight. He attended Senior High before joining the Navy in 1962.

Dad was stationed on the USS Ranger for 4 1/2 years. Upon returning home, he married the love of his life, Tomi. After many years of being a welder/ fabricator, he retired after 18 years at the Stillwater Mine.

Dad loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, shooting, and reloading. He also enjoyed visiting his favorite gun stores, riding motorcycles, and sharing his knowledge of history.

John is survived by his wife, Tomi, of 55 years and four children: John (Kelly), Molly (Mike) Wiggs, Mark (Jenny), Matt (Wendi); 12 grandkids, Rob (Tessa), Maddy (Josh), Alex (Kelly), Jordy, Brady (Nicole), Kenedy, Sawyer, Chloe, Christian, Marin, Noah, Oakley; two great grandsons, Waylon and Braxton; and his (favorite) beloved dog, Charlie.

Preceding him in death are his two brothers (Bob and Bill), and one sister (Doodles).