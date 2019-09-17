John was born on April 22, 1939 in Red Lodge. He was the oldest child of Rauha Gladys Heino and Raymond William Miner.
At the age of 5 the family moved to Butte and in 1950 returned to Belfry, where John graduated from high school in 1957. After high school he joined the Army and was eventually stationed in Germany. While in Germany his mother passed away, leaving his father to care for his younger siblings. He was honorably discharged and returned to Belfry to help his father with his brother and sisters.
On October 12, 1963 he was united in marriage to Patricia Josephine Jones and they became the parents of Patrick, Michelle, and William.
He was a lifetime mechanic who found the time to fish, hunt, and shoot pool. Dirt car racing was one of John’s passions with his sons.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty and Bonnie; and a great granddaughter, Jayde. Those left to mourn him are his best friend and pinochle partner, Delores Terpstra; his children Patrick (Sheryl), Michelle, and Willie (Lindsey); grandchildren Kinsey, Sierra, Bayleigh, Max, Marty, Blake, and Riley; great-grandchildren Darrius, De’Von, Kyler, and Keegan; sisters Ginger (Lonnie) Sanford, Kathy (Mike) Sweeney; and brother Robert (Kelly).
John’s family would like to say a special thank you to all of the Doctors, RN’s, CN’s, and personnel on the 4th floor of Billings Clinic who made John’s stay so much easier.
“This old mechanic has gone fishing”
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate John’s life.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
