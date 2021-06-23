June 15, 2021 on flying home from Egypt after kicking the last can off his bucket list, John O. Miller III's life ended in Frankfurt, Germany. He was 79 years old. He was the middle son (child) born to John O. Miller II and Opal Weast Miller in Two Dot, Montana. He spent his younger days chasing cows and breaking horses on the Top Hat Ranch. The family moved to Absarokee where he graduated from High School in 1960. J. O. attended college at ‘the only place to get a good education' the University of Montana in Missoula, graduating with a teaching and history degree on his way to law school before being drafted to serve state side in the Vietnam War.

J.O. spent his life doing the things he loved. He had two sons with his first wife, Barbara Miller, and spent the last 35 years of his life with his wife Diana Scollard. Together they lived a life few can dream of raising cattle in the Stillwater Valley. They traveled extensively watching their sons James and Jake wrestle across the country and world. He and Diana started the Stillwater Boosters, helped with the Absarokee Community Foundation, and worked for many other causes in Stillwater Valley. J.O. never tired of looking at cattle, he loved to ride good horses and when he no longer could ride horses, he drove teams in parades, at weddings, and at the annual New Years Eve Hayride. He was a cattle buyer, loved to hire high school students watching them grow into great men from the experience the ranch provided. He served on the Columbus Ambulance crew, Columbus School Board, was president of the Beartooth Stockgrowers, and on the Montana Land Reliance Advisory Board.