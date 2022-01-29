 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John 'Pat' Hagan
0 entries

John 'Pat' Hagan

  • 0

John "Pat" Hagan passed away on Dec. 27, 2021 due to advanced Parkinson's disease.

He was born in Fort Myers Florida on May 22, 1951. He attended Fort Myers High, graduating in 1969. Pat graduated from University of Georgia in 1975 with a degree in business.

His work included involvement in the seafood business in Fort Myers and the art business in Billings.

Pat lived in Fort Myers until the mid-nineties at which time he moved to Montana. In 2017 he returned to Fort Myers where he resided until his passing.

Among many activities, Pat was involved in fundraising for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News