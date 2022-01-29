John "Pat" Hagan passed away on Dec. 27, 2021 due to advanced Parkinson's disease.

He was born in Fort Myers Florida on May 22, 1951. He attended Fort Myers High, graduating in 1969. Pat graduated from University of Georgia in 1975 with a degree in business.

His work included involvement in the seafood business in Fort Myers and the art business in Billings.

Pat lived in Fort Myers until the mid-nineties at which time he moved to Montana. In 2017 he returned to Fort Myers where he resided until his passing.

Among many activities, Pat was involved in fundraising for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

He will be missed by his family and friends.