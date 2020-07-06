John Patrick Sauer, MD

In light of his years as a Billings physician, the family will celebrate a small funeral presided over by Anthony Sauer, S.J. When the pandemic is behind us, a celebration will be held in his honor and you're all invited. Donations in Dr. Sauer's name should be made to Kelker's Kids, a Billings Clinic organization offering financial assistance to the families of children with cancer. And as someone who needed plenty of it in his last years, Dr. Sauer encourages everyone to donate blood.

Pat and Terry would like to especially thank Dr. Jesus Fabregas at Billings Clinic, who fought for and supported us these last four years. making it possible for Pat to live his best life. We thank Kyle and all the staff in the cancer center for their loving care as well.Dr. Sauer is grateful to all his patients and their families who placed their trust in him, and to all the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals he worked with every day. Lastly, Dr. Sauer would like to sincerely apologize to anyone he offended along the way.