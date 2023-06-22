John Paul Flying, Jr.

PHOENIX, AZ - John Paul Flying Jr., a loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend, crossed over-over into the arms of God, and the Creator on Monday, June 19, 2023.

John is survived by his loving wife Dr. Diane Pond, his loving sister Eva Flying, and brother Matthew Flying; as well as a nephew Mariusz.

John was a very special unique person. He grew up in Chicago, IL, until the age of 12. John attended Saint Mary of the Angels in grade school and became a die-hard Cubs fan. He moved with his family to Lame Deer Montana on the Northern Cheyenne reservation with his father John P. Flying Sr. and his mother Beverly Flying in 1978. There he enjoyed playing many sports including basketball, softball, football, and bowling.

He met his wife, the love of his life, Diane Pond. They were high school sweethearts and just recently celebrated their 30th anniversary on May 29, 2023. They both attended University of Montana, in Missoula, MT graduating in 1988.

They moved to Palo Alto, CA where he worked for a small start-up company known as Intuit which became a large company including Quicken, Quick Books, and Turbo Tax. There he made many friendships which have lasted over 25 years.

John was an avid golfer, Cubs fan, and sports enthusiast. John possessed a very kind, understanding, non-judgmental demeanor which drew many people to him. He was one of the best friends you could ever have, and a privilege to know. John will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. May you continue to shine forever.

Service will be at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home 4800 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018 on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2:00pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.