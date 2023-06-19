John Paul Michalies

BILLINGS - John Paul Michalies passed away on May 25, 2023, at Riverstone Hospice Home in Billings with his wife, Pam by his side. He was born May 3, 1958, in Billings MT to John and Vivian (Schaaf) Michalies. John met the love of his life, Pam (Mai), in 1975 while attending Billings West High School, from which he graduated in 1976. On September 15, 1979, John and Pam were married in Billings. From this union came two daughters, Jamie, and Sarah. Together, they raised their family in the house they built in 1984, where he resided up until his death.

John worked in the beer and wine distributing business his entire career. He retired in April of 2020 after working for Briggs Distributing for nearly 41 years.

John loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his side by side and camping. When at home, he could be found in his garage working on various projects. His ability to build or create knew no limits. John was also the first person that family and friends called if something needed repaired, or help was needed with a home project. He was always willing to help, and when he did, the end result was nothing but perfection.

John's greatest love was his family. He and Pam shared 48 loving years together. Some of the biggest joys of his life were raising his daughters, and then later welcoming their spouses Kory and Bobby. In 2015, John became affectionately known as "Grampie" with the addition of his granddaughter Harper to complete the family.

John was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in August of 2021. He fought bravely for nearly two years, and continued to do all the things he enjoyed until the cancer progressed to the point that he no longer could.

He is preceded in death by his father, John, and sister Connie.

John is survived by his wife Pam, Daughter Jamie (Kory) Burgess, of Lolo, MT; Daughter Sarah (Bobby) Boessenecker of Charleston, SC; Granddaughter Harper Burgess, of Lolo, MT; Mother, Vivian Michalies; siblings, Sandy Hunter, Kim Michalies, and Kelly Michalies all of Billings, as well as several nieces and nephews. Survivors also include his best hunting and fishing buddies, Mark Dobrenski , Rick Schneider, Dwight Moen, and Courtney Tyree.

A celebration of John's life will be held at 11:00am on June 24, 2023, at Faith Chapel in Billings with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Glioblastoma Research Organization (gbmresearch.org).