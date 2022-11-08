 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Paul Whalen

John Paul Whalen of Bridger, MT died November 5, at the age of 91.

His funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger on Saturday Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., with grave side service and reception to follow back at the church. Full obituary may be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com.

