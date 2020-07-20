John Pearsall
John (Jack) Pearsall was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 3, 1938, the son of Murphy and Mary (Jefferies) Pearsall. Jack passed July 11, 2020, in Billings. A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 733 W. Wicks Lane, Billings, MT 59105.
Jack was raised in Billings and on May 29, 1941, his brother Robert (Bob) was born. Jack and Bob were always together after that. Their Aunt Verna raised the boys much of their childhood.
Jack enlisted in the Navy, serving from June 14, 1955 to June 16, 1957. He married Rita Ronquillo in 1962 and had 1 daughter Bobbi. They divorced in 1977. Jack was a strong multifaceted man and worked various jobs before selling auto parts and auto paint until retirement.
Dad loved building and working on cars and trucks. In 1964, he bought a Rusty Old ‘56 Ford Truck and rebuilt and customized it. It's been featured in Classic Truck magazine, which made him very proud. Jack took part in the North/South F100 Run in California. He made the drive to California every year for 28 years, stopping at brother Bob's on the way to visit. A lot of good people and good friends were made at these truck shows. Jack was not able to make the trip because of health reasons for the last few years so the truck club members were figuring out a way to get him there next year for the 50th celebration. He would have loved that.
Jack loved dogs and had many over the years, and is survived by his dog Snooks. He also leaves his daughter Bobbi and husband Chris Christoferson of Billings; Grandson Mike (Crystal) (and great-grandchildren Allison and Blake); Grandson Joshua, and Granddaughter Ashley; Stepchildren Tammy, Cyndy, Debbie (Rick), and Jack (Lisa) and numerous step-grandchildren; Sister-in-law Linda Pearsall; nephew Tim Pearsall; as well as numerous other niece, nephews and cousins; and good friend for 57 years Norm Lehfeldt and good friend Jerry Acton. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Bob and nephew Bobby.
We miss and Love you Dad and look forward to seeing you again someday. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and remembrances can be shared online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.