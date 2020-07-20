John Pearsall

Dad loved building and working on cars and trucks. In 1964, he bought a Rusty Old ‘56 Ford Truck and rebuilt and customized it. It's been featured in Classic Truck magazine, which made him very proud. Jack took part in the North/South F100 Run in California. He made the drive to California every year for 28 years, stopping at brother Bob's on the way to visit. A lot of good people and good friends were made at these truck shows. Jack was not able to make the trip because of health reasons for the last few years so the truck club members were figuring out a way to get him there next year for the 50th celebration. He would have loved that.