John Pizzelli, 65, passed away Oct. 22, 2021. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. John worked at Rose Park Elementary School, known to students and faculty as "Mister John.” To view full obit, visit John's tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
John Pizzelli
