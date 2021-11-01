 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Pizzelli
0 entries

John Pizzelli

  • 0

John Pizzelli, 65, passed away Oct. 22, 2021. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. John worked at Rose Park Elementary School, known to students and faculty as "Mister John.” To view full obit, visit John's tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News