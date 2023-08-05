John Ray, 85, of Billings, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at his home. John was born December 31, 1937 in Billings, MT to Jack and Madeleen Ray. He was raised on a ranch in the Little Snowy Mountains with his younger and older brothers, raising cattle, hunting, trapping and fishing.

John went to barber college and owned his own shop until he retired. He was a passionate small business owner with an entrepreneurial mindset always contemplating his next investment. While running his barber shop John began investing in real estate, both residential and commercial properties.

In John's free time he enjoyed the outdoors; biking, hiking, camping and was an avid kayaker. He traveled the world competing in both river and ocean kayaking events. John was outgoing and loved meeting new people, always taking the time to listen to their stories. He enjoyed taking trips with his family and friends. Seeking some warmer weather, he purchased a second home in Yuma where he spent time meeting new friends partaking in summer music festivals, desert off-roading and community events.

John is survived by his three children: son, Dirk Ray (Heidi, deceased), daughters: Myrlene (Jeff) Wallander, and Barrie (Mick) Shepherd, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

We love you and will miss you every day. May our happy memories heal our hearts. A celebration of life will be held for the family where John's ashes will be spread.