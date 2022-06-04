BILLINGS - John was born in Hardin, Montana, on July 18, 1926, to George and Mari Reichel. He attended elementary school in Laurel, graduated high school from Belfry and attended MSU. He graduated with BS and MS degrees in Agricultural Economics.

At MSU, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Alpha Zeta honorary Ag fraternity and Septimviri, a senior men's scholastic honorary. He was a member of the Bobcats Basketball team.

He was hired by First Bank System, now US Bank, in Great Falls and spent his entire career with this banking company, serving as president of US Banks in Great Falls and Bozeman. Before retiring, he was Managing Director of US Banks in Montana.

He was active in the community, serving as a trustee on the School Board of District No. 1 in Great Falls. Also a member of the Federal Reserve Bank branch in Helena, a member of the West Coast School of Banking at the University of Washington. He also was a member of the President's Council at MSU.

Surviving John are his wife, Lee; two daughters, Robin Smith (Jeff) and Nancy Balcer; grandchildren Bethany Lovell (Jason Klein) of Denver, Jessica Lovell (Shiv Mahbubani) of Chicago, and Erik and Ingrid Smith, both college students.

In memory of John, a scholarship endowment has been established by his family to support students majoring in Agricultural Economics at Montana State University. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to further support this fund. Please mail checks to: Montana State University Alumni Foundation, PO Box 172750, Bozeman, MT 59717 and note in the memo line: John Reichel Memorial Scholarship.