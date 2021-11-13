John Robert Padon, Jr., “Jack,” 71, of Billings, died after a courageous battle with cancer, on Nov. 8, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 28, 1950, to Jack Padon, Sr. and Charlotte White Padon in Billings, the first of nine children.

Jack attended the Billings Catholic School system, the Assumption Abbey of Richardton, North Dakota, and graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School in 1969. He studied at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, and spent a semester abroad in Florence, Italy, during which time he was affectionately and appropriately known as “Tiger.” Following his graduation, he attended Mount Angel Abbey and Seminary in Saint Benedict, Oregon.

He married Nancy Vanover on June 30, 1979. Together, they had two daughters, Alisa and Keri, whom he called “the joys of his life.” They made their home in Billings, where Jack worked in the oil and gas industry. He and Nancy were married until 1996.

Jack married his great love, Philomina Bracy, on Jan. 27, 2015. Together, they made countless memories, traveled the world, and faced Jack's final struggle side by side.